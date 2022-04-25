American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

