American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.71. 43,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

