American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American National Bankshares stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.72. 19,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,700. The firm has a market cap of $372.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

