American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) vs. Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Financial Analysis

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of American National Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of American National Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vericity and American National Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -9.43% -9.30% -2.14% American National Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericity and American National Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $176.58 million 0.57 -$16.66 million N/A N/A American National Group $4.07 billion 1.25 $699.30 million N/A N/A

American National Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vericity and American National Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American National Group beats Vericity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other. The Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. The Annuity segment provides deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuity products. The Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance products. The Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business, as well as business owners' property and liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other commercial insurance; and specialty markets products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance, and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. The Corporate and Other segment engages in the investment activities. The company distributes its products through career, multiple-line, and independent agents, as well as direct marketing channels; brokers and financial institutions; managing general underwriters; and multiple-line and managing general agents. American National Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

