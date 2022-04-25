American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.13 Million

Equities analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to post $157.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.90 million. American Public Education reported sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $625.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $626.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $655.70 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $656.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on APEI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.