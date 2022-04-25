American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Financial Contrast

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Invitae alerts:

90.6% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Invitae and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 3 3 0 2.50 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitae presently has a consensus price target of $20.58, suggesting a potential upside of 283.30%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -139.38% -23.52% -13.86% American Shared Hospital Services 0.77% 2.48% 1.33%

Risk and Volatility

Invitae has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invitae and American Shared Hospital Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $460.45 million 2.64 -$379.01 million ($3.01) -1.78 American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.78 $190,000.00 $0.04 57.01

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae. Invitae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Invitae on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services. It serves patients, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and other partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.