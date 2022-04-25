American States Water (AWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American States Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American States Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American States Water by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.