American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $261.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.62. American Tower has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 78.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in American Tower by 69.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

