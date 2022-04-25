American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

American Woodmark stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,936. The stock has a market cap of $742.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.10. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

