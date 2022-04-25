American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. 591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,936. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.10.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $10,383,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

