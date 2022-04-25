Americold Realty Trust Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -234.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.