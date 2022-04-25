Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $29.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

AMP traded down $9.97 on Monday, hitting $281.74. 31,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.78 and its 200 day moving average is $299.62. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after acquiring an additional 189,299 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

