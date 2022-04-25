Amkor Technology (AMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.450-$0.650 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.45-$0.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 723.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,277,000 after buying an additional 408,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

