AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,839,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,071,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,027,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after buying an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $104.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.42. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

