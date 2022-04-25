Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

