Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. Amplitude has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

