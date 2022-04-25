Analysts Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.01 million and the highest is $79.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $69.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $273.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 276.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.