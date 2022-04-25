Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will announce $7.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.65 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 297%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $57.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $61.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $130.05 million, with estimates ranging from $104.98 million to $166.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 17.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

