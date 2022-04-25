Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.53.

TEAM traded up $8.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.63. 1,229,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,509. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

