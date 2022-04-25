Analysts Anticipate BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) will report sales of $251.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.60 million and the lowest is $214.50 million. BeiGene reported sales of $605.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE opened at $163.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.76. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.77.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

