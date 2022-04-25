Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) to report sales of $10.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.19 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $50.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $50.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $52.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 121.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 233,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,988 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $91.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

