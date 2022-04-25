Analysts Anticipate Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Context Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNTX. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNTX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

