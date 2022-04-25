Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $79.66. 1,347,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,906. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,718.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 296.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 141,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

