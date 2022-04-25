Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will report $128.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $129.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $55.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $565.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.60 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $647.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOM. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in DMC Global by 56.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 450,933 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DMC Global by 30.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

