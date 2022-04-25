Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 364,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

