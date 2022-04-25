Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will post sales of $74.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.42 million and the lowest is $73.47 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $308.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.61 million to $313.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $336.44 million, with estimates ranging from $325.88 million to $349.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.99. 21,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,814. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

