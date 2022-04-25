Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after buying an additional 1,664,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,016 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 927,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $21,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 714,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.82%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

