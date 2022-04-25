Analysts Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

