Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 169,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

