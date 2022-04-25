Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 793.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $14.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $17.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

