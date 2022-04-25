Analysts Anticipate Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regis will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 150.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 49.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 590.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 104,908 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 331,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,465. Regis has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

