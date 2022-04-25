Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $551.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $576.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

