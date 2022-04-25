Analysts Anticipate Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.58). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vigil Neuroscience.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 16,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

About Vigil Neuroscience (Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.