Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.67 Million

Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will report $488.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.66 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $390.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 587.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

