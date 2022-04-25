Analysts Expect Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.32) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Better Therapeutics.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of BTTX stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

