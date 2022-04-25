Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Capri reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 1,450,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,861. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

