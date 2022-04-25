Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.02 Million

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to announce $149.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.78 million to $150.47 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $605.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.855 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.