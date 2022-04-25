Analysts Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. 646,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,313. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

