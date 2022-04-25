Analysts Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will post $139.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.35 million and the highest is $141.02 million. MediaAlpha reported sales of $173.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $663.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $695.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $827.67 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 102,202 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

