Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.10. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

