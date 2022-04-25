Analysts Expect Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Precigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Precigen reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precigen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precigen.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGEN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.59. 40,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,740. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

