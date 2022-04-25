Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 569.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

