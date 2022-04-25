Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 2,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,384. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

