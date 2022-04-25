Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anglo American plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.63) to GBX 3,000 ($39.03) in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,247.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

