Analysts Offer Predictions for AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AcuityAds in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.29 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.59. The company has a market cap of C$257.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$15.72.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.