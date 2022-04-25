Analysts Offer Predictions for AcuityAds Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AcuityAds in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.29 million.
Shares of AT stock opened at C$4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.59. The company has a market cap of C$257.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$15.72.
About AcuityAds (Get Rating)
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Further Reading
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.