Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$480.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of EQX opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

