Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland BancCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

HLAN stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.73. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

