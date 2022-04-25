Analysts Offer Predictions for Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Turning Point Brands in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

TPB opened at $30.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $565.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

