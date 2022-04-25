Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $92.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

