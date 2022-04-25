Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (ACQ, AOCIF, BYD, BYDGF, CWXZF, DNA, EVGIF, EVGN, FTT, LIMAF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 25th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50.

Get AutoCanada Inc alerts:

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$46.50.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was given a $11.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $92.00 to $88.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $82.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$120.00.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.64).

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.25 to C$39.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$127.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$190.00 to C$180.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.